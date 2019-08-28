Its no longer news that Ruth Kadiri has given birth to a beautiful baby but when she decides to share the very first photos of her baby, then that's bigger news.

The new mum and movie star took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, where she shared two photos of her newborn baby girl. She went on to reveal the name of her baby, Reign Nwachinemelu Ezerika.

"Our sweet baby girl Reign Nwachinemelu Ezerika made her way into this world 🌎 on the 26 of August 2019. It still feels, like a dream. I’m not the perfect girl. But I’m blessed to have the perfect gift at this time of my life. With love from momma❤️. erhmmm daddy loves you too 😀😀😀😀," she wrote.

About a week ago, we broke the news that Ruth Kadiri had welcomed a baby girl and the buzz was loud.

Even though as at the time, she hadn't confirmed or denied the news, one thing was sure, Ruth Kadiri was going to be a mum for the first time.

When the news broke of her baby arrival

About a week ago, it was reported that Ruth Kadiri had welcomed a baby. Even though she didn't come out to announce the arrival of her baby, there were speculations that the almost due mum had given birth.

Earlier in the year, we broke the news that Ruth Kadiri has tied the knot her husband in what appeared to be a private ceremony. News of her engagement to her now-husband, Ezerika, first broke back in 2017.

Ruth Kadiri's private marriage

Wondering how we came to this conclusion, then wonder no more. A close look at her Instagram page would give a clue as she has a new surname, Ezerika.

Still in doubt? Then check out her latest photo on her Instagram page where she is spotted wearing a wedding ring and looking all excited. So guys there you have it...Ruth Kadiri...Oops! Ruth Kadiri Ezerika might have walked down the aisle secretly with her partner.

Well, we've always known Ruth Kadiri was in a romantic relationship as we can recall back in 2017 when she revealed that she was engaged. For many, her marriage didn't come as a surprise to them.