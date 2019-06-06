Yinka Ayefele has debunked the news going around that he has welcomed a set of triplets with wife, Temitope.

The music star made this known via his Instagram page on Thursday, June 6, 2019, where he asked fans and followers to ignore the rumours.

"Fake News, Fake Pictures. That picture was taken 7yrs ago during my younger brothers naming at music house in Ibadan. Thank you all for Wishing me well and I claim it in Jesus name," he wrote.

His manager also confirmed that the news going around were just rumours. In a mail sent to PULSE, he categorically debunked the news insisting that Yinka Ayefele is in the United States with his ailing mother while his wife, Temitope is in Nigeria.

"We left Nigeria for the United States on Monday. While Yinka Ayefele, his mum and younger brother, Laolu headed to Maryland to give their mum a better medical care. Yinka Ayefele's wife, Temitope is holding forte back in Nigeria," the mail read.

Prior to this latest information, there were speculations that the music star had welcomed a set of triplets in the United States. Well, we guess with this latest information, the rumour has been put to bed. Still on celebs welcoming babies, Duncan Mighty recently welcomed a baby with his wife and his reaction on social media was the cutest.

Watch Duncan Mighty celebrate as he welcomes 3rd child with wife

The visibly excited father and music star who could not hide his joy took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, where he shared a video of himself celebrating the arrival of the newborn baby.

"MY WIFE HAS JUST GIVEN BIRTH. JOIN ME PRAISE GOD FOR ... SUCCEED REIGN MIGHTY .. MOTHER AND CHILD SAFE... GOD YOU ARE BIGGER THAN RELIGION YOU ARE YOU JESUS WENE MIGHTY...I WILL BOW FOR YOU ALONE ALL MY LIFE," he captioned the video.

Congratulations to Duncan Mighty and his wife over the birth of their baby from all of us at PULSE.