It's not only raining babies in Nollywood but it also feels like all the celebrity babies have decided to show in August as Ruth Kadiri joins the growing list to welcome a baby.

According to blogger, Linda Ikeji, the actress has welcomed a baby with her husband and they are both doing very fine.

The sex of the baby is not known yet as she hasn't posted any photo of the baby on her social media page but we promise to keep you guys posted as the story develops. Congratulations to Ruth Kadiri from all of us at PULSE.

Earlier in the year, we broke the news that Ruth Kadiri has tied the knot her husband in what appeared to be a private ceremony.

News of her engagement to her now-husband, Ezerika, first broke back in 2017.

Ruth Kadiri's private marriage

Wondering how we came to this conclusion, then wonder no more. A close look at her Instagram page would give a clue as she has a new surname, Ezerika.

Still in doubt? Then check out her latest photo on her Instagram page where she is spotted wearing a wedding ring and looking all excited. So guys there you have it...Ruth Kadiri...Oops! Ruth Kadiri Ezerika might have walked down the aisle secretly with her partner.

Well, we've always known Ruth Kadiri was in a romantic relationship as we can recall back in 2017 when she revealed that she was engaged. For many, her marriage didn't come as a surprise to them.

Ruth Kadiri's engagement back in 2017

Back in December 2017, Ruth Kadiri announced that she was engaged and her fans were more than excited for her. She posted a photo showing a gorgeous engagement band with a caption that tells us everything we need to know.

"Merry Christmas world. @ 12:15 am December 25, 2017, I said yes to the man who totally completes me. My daddyyyy, my friend, my brother, my pastor, my perv my gossip partner. And my husband to be. God bless you and keep you safe for me."

It was reported on July 2017 that the actress cum producer was pregnant with her first child and there was no news of a baby daddy then.