Juliet Ibrahim says she was mocked and ridiculed

"I have been called all sorts; "k legs" mocked and ridiculed"- actress says

Juliet Ibrahim is letting us in on how she still went on to achieve a lot in her career despite the hurdles she faced.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Juliet Ibrahim play

Juliet Ibrahim

(Instagram/JulietIbrahim)

Juliet Ibrahim says she has been mocked, ridiculed and even called 'K-legs' at some point in her life.

The beautiful actress made this shocking revelation via her Instagram on Monday, September 3, 2018, where she was trying to motivate and inspire fans.

"See, I have been called all sorts; “k legs” mocked and ridiculed, only because I embrace who I am and I’m not afraid of pushing the limit. Those insecure about themselves will always try to make others insecure about themselves, but my secret has always been to embrace my flaws and be proud of my uniqueness," she wrote.

 

It didn't end there, she went on to admonish fans to embraces their flaws which she said is the only to attain success.

"You cannot walk runways and grace billboards, talkless of be the face of multi-national companies if you don't appreciate your uniqueness and embrace your flaws. #BEYOU #UnapologeticallyMe #Queen #tapfordetails," she concluded.

Juliet Ibrahim attends Crazy People movie premiere play

Juliet Ibrahim attends Crazy People movie premiere

 

We love it when Juliet Ibrahim just jumps those random post which affects our daily lives. Recall a few weeks ago, when she wrote about relationships and sex, it sparked off a lot of conversations, guys.

Juliet Ibrahim play

Juliet Ibrahim

(Instagram/JulietIbrahim)

ALSO READ: Juliet Ibrahim says she is abstaining from sex until

"Remove sex and a lot of people have nothing to offer in a relationship" - Juliet Ibrahim says

Juliet Ibrahim play

Juliet Ibrahim

(Instagram/JulietIbrahim)

 

Juliet Ibrahim feels if sex is removed from the equation, a number of people have nothing else to offer in a relationship. The actress revealed this on her Instagram page on Monday, August 20, 2018, where she posted a photo of herself looking all sexy at a beach.

Juliet Ibrahim green braids play (Pulse)

 

"Remove sex from a relationship, and you’ll discover that a lot of people have nothing to offer. #justsaying #ganjaburn #AQueenIEmbody #QueenStatus," she wrote.

 As usual, it didn't take long before she began to get a lot of comments on her Instagram page with fans and followers having divergent views.

