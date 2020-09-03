America's famous actor and World Wrestling Entertainment great, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson says his family has been infected with the dreaded coronavirus.

In an eleven minutes video shared via his Instagram page on Thursday, September 3, 2020, the movie narrated how his family has been handling the situation.

"I wanted to give you guys an update of what has been happening at my end for the past two to three weeks now. So the update is this, my wife Lauren as well as my two baby girls and myself we have all tested positive for covid-19," he said.

"I can tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family."

"I have knocked in as in the past but testing positive for covid-19 is more difficult than recovering nasty injuries or being evicted or being broke, which I have been more than a few times. The reason why I feel this is different is because my family is my number one priority is to protect my family."

The Rock is currently the highest paid actor in the world [Instagram/TheRock]

However, the highest-paid actor in the world revealed that his family is doing very well and hope to recover fully soon.

"I am happy to tell you that we are on the other end. We are no longer contagious and thank God we are healthy. We got through covid-19 stronger and healthier. Believe me, I'm counting my blessings because we all have been hit by this thing," he added.

The Rock is married with two daughters [Instagram/TheRock]

Johnson joins the list of celebrities who have been infected with the virus globally.

From Tom Hanks and his wife to comedian, Kevin Hart, the list of high profile people who have been infected with the dreaded virus appears to be rising.