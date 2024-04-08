AY Makun’s marriage crises: The timeline of his relationship with Mabel

The news comes as a surprise to many fans who followed their marriage and watched them seemingly conquer everything life threw at them.

Here is a timeline of their relationship:

How they met

It is speculated that the pair met during their university days at Delta State University. Mabel, who is a professional interior designer, acquired her Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration while AY studied Theatre Arts and graduated in 2003.

First child

AY and Mabel welcomed their first child, Michelle, in 2009 before officially tying the knot. She recently celebrated her 16th birthday in February 2024 and both parents took to Instagram to celebrate with her.

Marriage

The pair tied the knot on November 29, 2008, at the Household of God Church. The turquoise blue and gold affair was solemnised by Chris Okotie and was attended by many big names including fellow comedian Bovi Ugboma, who was AY’s best man, Ali Baba, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Faze, Gbenga Adeyinka, Stella Damasus and many others.

Pulse Nigeria

Second child

After 13 years of battling with infertility, the pair happily announced the birth of their second child, a baby girl named Ayomide, in January 2022.

AY's post at the time read, “Our prayers in the last 13 years have been answered. Ayomide, thank you for making @realmabelmakun and I, Mummy and Daddy again. Thank you for making Michelle a big sister. Thanks to everyone who kept us in their prayers and never stopped feeding us with positive vibes."

House fire

On August 6, 2023, the couple was hit with a different hurdle when their home in Lagos was engulfed in flames. Thankfully, none of the occupants was home at the time of the fire and AY took to his Instagram to assure the public of their safety. "Family and God – that is what’s important. Everything else comes and goes. Can't wait to join you guys in the US in a few days," he said.

AY thanks Mabel for standing by him

On August 9, 2023, the comedian took to his Instagram, penning a loving note on the importance of having the right partner, accompanied by 10 pictures of him and Mabel.

"Pain can be temporary when you find yourself with the right partner to journey with. It may last a minute, or an hour, or a day, or a year, but eventually, it will subside and something else will take its place. As we continue to walk through the journey of life together, we shall replace the lies of the enemies with the truth of God," he said.

15th wedding anniversary

In November 2023, the pair celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary and 20 years of knowing each other.

AY wrote at the time, "It's been 20 amazing years of knowing each other, 15 years of marital hustle and bustle, occasional sweetness and bitterness, pains, and gains. We thank God. In this our first 15-year anniversary. I wish us both more love, strength, patience, tolerance, and happiness to be able to celebrate many more 15-year anniversaries together. I LOVE YOU."

Mabel's abuse allegations

On January 18, 2024, Mabel made a cryptic Instagram post alleging abuse but did not state who had abused her.

She said, "Been abused mentally and all round for way too long and I have had enough. The threat to my life is actually getting out of hand and if anything happens to me, there is just one person to be held responsible. Headed to the police station."

Pulse Nigeria

Mabel's birthday post

On March 30, 2024, the public began to speculate that the couple's marriage was on the rocks after AY wished Mabel a happy birthday rather plainly, and fans caught on.

He said, "Happy birthday to @realmabelmakun. The very Industrious Mummy Michelle and Ayomide. I pray that your new year is loaded with every good thing and that you will continue to be happy always with more grace and love in Jesus' name. Amen," and she responded, "Thank you. God’s blessings always."

AY comes forward

On Sunday, April 7, 2024, AY Makun announced that his marriage to Mabel was "slipping through his hands."

He said, “Yes! Without compromising my family, I have found myself doing some things that I am not proud of today. It is one thing to watch my friendship/marriage of 20 years slip off my hands, but it's another thing for the parties involved to understand how to appropriate the blames in a space that is designed for most women to always play the victims and win.”

Mabel announces that “she is removing herself'