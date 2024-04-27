ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerian actress Doris Simeon not ashamed doing menial jobs in America

Nurudeen Shotayo

Simeon said she decided to stay back in the U.S. because that's where her son and his father reside.

Doris Simeon
Doris Simeon

Simeon, who made waves in the Yoruba Nollywood sector some years back, said she was not ashamed of doing menial jobs to survive in the U.S. because she needed to pay her bills.

She disclosed these during a recent interview with her colleague, Kunle Afod.

Simeon left Nigeria for the U.S. in 2018 and decided to stay back in the North American country to look after her son and his father who also reside there.

However, this meant that the Nigerian movie star had to start again from scratch, a reality that she found daunting but confronted with all bravery.

“This (US) is where my child is with his father, and that is one of the reasons I decided to stay back here. I have been here since 2018, and I really miss home (Nigeria). What I miss most about Nigeria are those street foods, such as roasted yam and corn. I also miss my friends and family.

“It was not easy starting all over, because in this place, only the tough will last. If one is lazy, one will be hungry. People who have been here for 20 to 50 years don’t find it easy, because with the kind of system they have, one cannot avoid paying bills. If one does not work, one won’t eat, and one won’t be able to pay bills,” she told Afod.

Simeon also revealed that she still receives a lot of messages from male admirers who expressed interest in her.

“A lot of men still send me messages on social media to ask about my relationship status. Those who know me know I don’t like to make a noise about my private life. The fact that I don’t post online does not mean I don’t have a man in my life. I have a man in my life, but I don’t reject gifts.

On some of the menial jobs she had done in the U.S., she said, “I have lost count of the number of jobs I have done here. I once worked as a delivery person, and even met people who recognised me, but what could I do? After all, they won’t pay my bills. I worked as a personal shopper as well, and hairdressing is something I still. Currently, I work for the government as a social worker.

