Wizkid trolls Davido as he asks fans to beg him for new music

In a post on his X account, Wizkid said every day, he has a lot to get off his chest but he refuses to say anything because of how badly he will convey it.

"Every day I get things to say but my mouth no good," the tweet reads.

Under the tweet, a fan asked him to release new music to which Wizkid replied "Is it by force?" Another fan replied, "Yes na by force, biggest bird."

In a shocking and comical move, Wizkid would reply to the request for new music by asking his fans to beg him while using Davido's recently viral crying video as an example of how he wants to be begged.

"Beg me like this. Send video," Wizkid posted alongside the viral video of Davido crying.

The post expectedly generated reactions from fans who were shocked by Wizkid's brutal trolling of Davido. The post has led some observers to wonder if there's some bad blood between the superstars who partied together in December 2023 with Davido even announcing Wizkid's new album on his X account.

Other observers however considered Wizkid's post a mere trolling that doesn't carry any malice as they choose to see it as banter among friends.