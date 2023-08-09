ADVERTISEMENT
AY Makun thanks his wife for standing by him after house fire

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He also extended his gratitude to his fans and supporters for their support and well wishes.

AY Makun appreciates his wife and fans in a heartfelt post, following their house fire pm sunday.
He took to his Instagram page in the morning of Wednesday, August 9, 2023, posting ten stunning pictures of them both, and appreciating her in his writeup.

The comedian addressed the pain and loss of losing their home calling it temporary, and also emphasised the ease of going through hard times when one has the right partner to go through it with.

"Pain can be temporary when you find yourself with the right partner to journey with. It may last a minute, or an hour, or a day, or a year, but eventually, it will subside and something else will take its place," he began his caption.

AY Makun and wife, Mabel Makun tied the knot in 2008 [Instagram/AYComedian]
Going on, AY prayed for the replenishment of their losses, reminding himself that God never takes from his children without upgrading them.

In his words, "As we continue to walk through the journey of life together, we shall replace the lies of the enemies with the truth of God. One thing we know for sure is that God never takes away something from your life without replacing it with something better."

Finally, he extended his gratitude to all his well wishers for their unwavering support and prayers, assuring them that they shall continue to keep their head high and continue their 'graceful walk'.

He said, "Thanks to every one of you for thinking of us during this difficult time. It is so wonderful to know that we are on your minds and in your prayers. THE GRACEFUL WALK TO GLORY CONTINUES...."

This comes after the entertainer's house in the Lekki area of Lagos State went up in flames on Sunday, August 6, 2023, leaving many worried about his welfare. Thankfully AY and his family were abroad and out of harm's way at the time of the incident.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

