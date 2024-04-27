ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

BBNaija winner Miracle graduates with distinction from US aeronautical university

Nurudeen Shotayo

Miracle bagged his Private Pilot License and Flight Dispatcher License in July 2018.

BBNaija winner Miracle graduates with distinction from US aeronautical university
BBNaija winner Miracle graduates with distinction from US aeronautical university

Recommended articles

The reality TV star shared the news in a post on his Instagram Story on Friday, April 26, 2024.

He posted a video of the moment he climbed the stage to receive his certificate during the graduation ceremony.

Miracle emerged as the winner of the BBNaija show in 2018 after competing with the likes of Bito, BamBam, Leo, Khloe, Angel and Ifu-Ennada, Anto, Tobi Bakare, Cee-C, Lolu and the late Rico Swavey.

ADVERTISEMENT

In July of the same year, Miracle obtained his Private Pilot License and Flight Dispatcher License.

In June 2019, he disclosed that he obtained his certification as an “Instrument Rated” pilot.

Miracle also reportedly passed his Flight Instructor exam in 2023, as he completed his aviation training and earned pilot certification from US aviation authorities in 2024.

He was in aviation school before contesting in the BBNaija show and returned to complete his programme immediately after winning the grand prize.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Empawa releases oShamo's viral TikTok song 'Life of the Party'

Empawa releases oShamo's viral TikTok song 'Life of the Party'

BBNaija winner Miracle graduates with distinction from US aeronautical university

BBNaija winner Miracle graduates with distinction from US aeronautical university

Nigerian actress Doris Simeon not ashamed doing menial jobs in America

Nigerian actress Doris Simeon not ashamed doing menial jobs in America

Family of late Nollywood actor, Jnr Pope, sets date for burial

Family of late Nollywood actor, Jnr Pope, sets date for burial

Another Nollywood veteran, Ogunjimi is dead

Another Nollywood veteran, Ogunjimi is dead

Tems says her debut album 'Born In The Wild' is about her experiences

Tems says her debut album 'Born In The Wild' is about her experiences

Tems' new single 'Love Me Jeje' started as a freestyle with her friends

Tems' new single 'Love Me Jeje' started as a freestyle with her friends

Mr. Beast is in Ghana: 5 things to know about the famous YouTuber

Mr. Beast is in Ghana: 5 things to know about the famous YouTuber

Bella Shmurda taps into his emotions for new EP 'R2 Sept 12'

Bella Shmurda taps into his emotions for new EP 'R2 Sept 12'

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Timeline of why Vee and Venlta don't get along

The BBNaija stars Vee and Venita almost half a decade old beef explained

Zack Orji has expressed gratitude to those who helped him get better

I couldn't recognise people before the surgery - actor Zack Orji opens up

OAP Do2dtun calls out former secondary school bullies [Instagram/ Do2dtun]

OAP Do2dtun weighs in on viral bullying clip, calls out secondary school bullies

Ini Edo and BBNaija star Bam Bam turn a year older today

Ini Edo and BBN's Bam Bam in high spirits as they celebrate birthdays today