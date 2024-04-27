BBNaija winner Miracle graduates with distinction from US aeronautical university

The reality TV star shared the news in a post on his Instagram Story on Friday, April 26, 2024.

He posted a video of the moment he climbed the stage to receive his certificate during the graduation ceremony.

Miracle emerged as the winner of the BBNaija show in 2018 after competing with the likes of Bito, BamBam, Leo, Khloe, Angel and Ifu-Ennada, Anto, Tobi Bakare, Cee-C, Lolu and the late Rico Swavey.

In July of the same year, Miracle obtained his Private Pilot License and Flight Dispatcher License.

In June 2019, he disclosed that he obtained his certification as an “Instrument Rated” pilot.

Miracle also reportedly passed his Flight Instructor exam in 2023, as he completed his aviation training and earned pilot certification from US aviation authorities in 2024.