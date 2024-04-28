ADVERTISEMENT
Popular gospel singer Morenike ‘Egbin Orun’ is dead

Nurudeen Shotayo

The singer's death was announced in an Instagram post by one of her colleagues and veteran gospel artist, Esther Igbekele.

Popular gospel singer Morenike ‘Egbin Orun’ is dead [Vanguard]

The news of her passing was confirmed by her colleague and veteran gospel singer, Prophetess Esther Igbekele Iwalesin, in a post on her Instagram page on Sunday, April 28, 2024.

The grieving Igbekele expressed shock and sadness over the tragic development, rueing Egbin Orun's sudden departure without bidding a farewell.

The gospel singer recalled her recent conversation with the deceased, saying she was completely oblivious to the lurking tragedy.

She also paid tribute to her late colleague's beauty, kindness, and strong support for her ministry.

“I got home from my program to hear about this great loss.. Prophetess Morenikeji Egbin Orun you left without saying goodbye..

“We spoke together last week not knowing you are about to embark on a journey to the great beyond. You are such a beautiful and kind-hearted woman and a very good supporter of my ministry.

“I am deeply saddened with your demise but God knows best. You will be greatly missed and your good deeds will continue to linger in our hearts.

“Ah Egbin Orun. Good night! Keep resting in the bosom of Christ.. Ah Gone too soon..Yeeee,” she wrote.

The deceased is the founder of Egbin Orun Prayer Mountain and she celebrated the fifth anniversary of the ministry last May.

“As part of the celebration, I will also be officially opening the Egbin Orun Plaza in the Sango Ota area of Ogun State,” she said during the celebration.

As of the time of filing this report, the cause and date of death remain unknown as there has been no official statement from either the deceased family or the ministry.

