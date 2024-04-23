Breaking news:
Ini Edo and BBN's Bam Bam in high spirits as they celebrate birthdays today

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

They have been celebrated by their fans, followers, and fellow celebrities.

Ini Edo and BBNaija star Bam Bam turn a year older today
Ini Edo and BBNaija star Bam Bam turn a year older today

Nollywood veteran Ini Edo, who clocked 42 years old, posted a series of pictures sporting a dazzling red dress and penned a detailed note celebrating herself and reflecting on the things she's grateful for.

She said, "Happy birthday to me! I am grateful for all the opportunities I’ve had to grow and develop this year. I am grateful for every door that was closed, because it was not the right path for me. I am grateful for everyone who used my kindness and vulnerability as a sign of weakness...I am here for all the life lessons."

She extended her gratitude to her supporters and fans who stuck with her through her ups and downs through the years.

"I will keep loving wholeheartedly, being true to myself and upholding the law of compassion towards as many as come my way. I will stay evolving and will live to my full potential. The best of me is here and it will only get better. Thank you to every one of you, who see through the physical, through the lows and the highs, yet you are still gracious enough to rock with me," said the actress.

She concluded her caption, "God will keep us all in good health and prosperity. Cheers to life and to the best version of me, the busyness this coming year, and quiet my mind. I am going to reflect on who I am, and who I want to become. I will discover me."

Big Brother Naija star Bam Bam also posted a series of pictures in commemoration of her big day, wearing a long blue dress. Her Instagram caption read, "Thirty Fine."

Her post raked up comments from her well-wishers who flooded her comment section with birthday wishes and prayers.

