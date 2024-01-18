AY Makun's wife Mabel alleges abuse in cryptic post, social media reacts

On Thursday, January 18, 2024, Mabel Makun took to her Instagram to state that her life was at stake, thus confusing some fans and worrying others. She asserted that she had been receiving threats on her life and was taking the matter to the police. However, she did not name any names.

Her post read, "The threat to my life is actually getting out of hand and if anything happens to me, there is just one person to be held responsible. Headed to the police station."

Makun also made another post, this time to her Instagram story, stressing that she was fed up of going through mental abuse .

"Been abused mentally and all round for way too long and I have had enough," it read.

Because Makun did not mention any names in her post, this left room for speculation among her followers and social media users at large. While some tried to ascertain whom she was referring to, others slammed her for sharing such a cryptic post without naming the person Involved.

One follower tackled her saying, "If you like no talk who Dey threaten you. As for me I no wan hear justice for anybody." And another comment read, "What’s the need of this post if you can’t mention the person’s name?"

A worried fan urged her to take the threats seriously and involve the police, saying, "Please do not take threat to life as a simple matter. Go and report it at the nearest police station and if possible the person should be invited for questioning and signing of undertaking. No one knows what can happen tomorrow. Please take it seriously, explore all legal and lawful options and opportunities to protect yourself and yours."