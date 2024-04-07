I'm losing my relationship of 20 years, AY Makun speaks on 'crashed' marriage

Recently, rumours have been swirling around social media platforms, claiming that the comedian and his wife had parted ways as their marriage hit the rock.

Reports also claimed that Mabel had moved out of her matrimonial home over AY's constant infidelity, which has left the former treating several infections.

In a lengthy post on his Instagram page on Sunday, April 7, 2024, the comedian seemed to confirm the reports, admitting that he has found himself doing some things he's not proud of.

He, however, cautioned that the public should not assume that being loud is strong and being quiet is weak.

“Many people believe that staying silent simply means that one is incapable of dealing with issues. Projecting a negative narrative against someone who is not struggling to defend himself doesn’t mean he is weak.

"Some of us are just logical enough to understand the difference between opinions, values, beliefs, and facts.

“The personality and ability that I possess simply confirm that i have reached that stage in my life where I can not be entertaining the public with deep personal family issues. They just might be too much to handle concerning the individuals involved.

"Not even when I have a grown-up daughter who has access to social media. Her mental health needs to be protected from seeing things she can not be proud of online," his post partly read.

AY added that, "It is one thing to watch my friendship/marriage of 20 years slip off my hands, but it’s another thing for the parties involved to understand how to appropriate the blame in a space that is designed for most women to always play the victims and win. I can tell you for free that no one is completely INNOCENT enough to cast stones.