Comedian AY Makun and wife welcome 2nd child after 13 years

Odion Okonofua

AY and Mabel tied the knot in 2008.

AY Makun and wife, Mabel Makun [Instagram/AYComedian]
AY Makun and wife, Mabel Makun [Instagram/AYComedian]

Popular Nigerian comedian AY Makun and his wife Mabel have welcomed a baby thirteen years after their first child.

The comedian took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, where he shared a video of his wife and their newborn baby.

"Our prayers in the last 13 years has been answered. AYOMIDE thank you for making @realmabelmakun and I, Mummy and Daddy again," he captioned the video.

"Thank you for making Michelle a BIG SISTER. Thanks to everyone who kept us in their prayers and never stopped feeding us with positive vibes."

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight.” GOD'S TIME IS ALWAYS THE BEST"

Congratulations to Makuns from all of us at Pulse.

AY and Mabel got married in 2008.

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

