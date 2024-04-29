ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Wizkid expresses his admiration for Prophet Odumeje AKA Indaboski Bahose

Adeayo Adebiyi

Wizkid joins the rank of Indaboski Bahose's growing admirers.

Wizkid expresses his admiration for Prophet Odumeje AKA Indaboski Bahose
Wizkid expresses his admiration for Prophet Odumeje AKA Indaboski Bahose

Recommended articles

In one of his many posts, Wizkid described a video of Flavour and Prophet Odumeje AKA Indaboski Bahose promoting their latest collaboration 'Powers' as his "favourite video in life."

In the video, the celebrity clergy and musician Prophet Odumeje was colourful dressed in shiny red two-piece attire while gallantly posing for the camera and listing his many powers as Flavour cheers him on.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wizkid's declaration of admiration for Indaboski led fans to send him other videos of the Odumeje which he commented on and reposted.

Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck shared a picture of him in a video call with Indaboski where he revealed that he shared Wizkid's comments with the prophet. Wizkid reacted to Odumodublvck's post by asking him to extend his regards to the prophet.

Prophet Odumeje has become an internet sensation after several videos of his preaching went viral online. Odumeje who boasts of many powers earlier promised to unleash some of his powers to help Nigeria combat the drop in the value of the naira. He makes good on this promise by releasing his latest single 'Powers' featuring Flavour where he released his powers.

Wizkid's time online wasn't without some controversy as he referred to Don Jazzy as an influencer after a fan drew his attention to Ladipoe's post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wizkid also trolled Davido by using the viral video where he was crying an example of how he wants his fans to beg him for new music.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria who's passionate about the development and documentation of Nigerian music and pop culture.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Wizkid expresses his admiration for Prophet Odumeje AKA Indaboski Bahose

Wizkid expresses his admiration for Prophet Odumeje AKA Indaboski Bahose

Wizkid provokes angry reaction after calling Don Jazzy an Influencer

Wizkid provokes angry reaction after calling Don Jazzy an Influencer

Wizkid trolls Davido as he asks fans to beg him for new music

Wizkid trolls Davido as he asks fans to beg him for new music

Yhemolee - Master of all trades, jack of all

Yhemolee - Master of all trades, jack of all

Popular gospel singer Morenike ‘Egbin Orun’ is dead

Popular gospel singer Morenike ‘Egbin Orun’ is dead

My parents split up affected me - Shatta Wale recounts trauma

My parents split up affected me - Shatta Wale recounts trauma

'No more Big 3' - Rema goes on Twitter rant about everything Afrobeats

'No more Big 3' - Rema goes on Twitter rant about everything Afrobeats

Empawa releases oShamo's viral TikTok song 'Life of the Party'

Empawa releases oShamo's viral TikTok song 'Life of the Party'

BBNaija winner Miracle graduates with distinction from US aeronautical university

BBNaija winner Miracle graduates with distinction from US aeronautical university

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

On every verse, Dagrin was like an experienced wielding a colt pistol. (Premium Times Nigeria)

Here are Dagrin's 10 best rap verses on the 14th anniversary of his death

Music producer Napji calls out Davido over unpaid royalties

Music producer Napji calls out Davido over unpaid royalties

Here are 3 artists Davido loves working with

Davido lists the 3 artists he loves working with

7 Afrobeats hit remixes featuring Wizkid

7 Afrobeats hit remixes featuring Wizkid