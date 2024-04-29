Wizkid expresses his admiration for Prophet Odumeje AKA Indaboski Bahose

In one of his many posts, Wizkid described a video of Flavour and Prophet Odumeje AKA Indaboski Bahose promoting their latest collaboration 'Powers' as his "favourite video in life."

In the video, the celebrity clergy and musician Prophet Odumeje was colourful dressed in shiny red two-piece attire while gallantly posing for the camera and listing his many powers as Flavour cheers him on.

Wizkid's declaration of admiration for Indaboski led fans to send him other videos of the Odumeje which he commented on and reposted.

Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck shared a picture of him in a video call with Indaboski where he revealed that he shared Wizkid's comments with the prophet. Wizkid reacted to Odumodublvck's post by asking him to extend his regards to the prophet.

Prophet Odumeje has become an internet sensation after several videos of his preaching went viral online. Odumeje who boasts of many powers earlier promised to unleash some of his powers to help Nigeria combat the drop in the value of the naira. He makes good on this promise by releasing his latest single 'Powers' featuring Flavour where he released his powers.

Wizkid's time online wasn't without some controversy as he referred to Don Jazzy as an influencer after a fan drew his attention to Ladipoe's post.

