OAP Do2dtun weighs in on viral bullying clip, calls out secondary school bullies

In a now deleted post he made on Instagram on April 23, 2024, he encouraged his followers to call out their former bullies.

His post read, "Name & tag a bully. I attended Mayflower School Ikenne. I’ll start Onome Orode & Tunde Suliamon. One was a silence officer & the other beat & allegedly sodomized juniors. One was in B3down & the other was B2Up The last one passed, I’ll respect the dead. #CallOutBulliesDay in this order 📌 Name: School: Incident: Drag them."

Dotun also posted a picture of him and his two daughters, stressing that there would be problems if any child or adult were to bully them in school.

"Between A and F on my keyboard, you will see shege if this ever happened to me. I’ll beat the teacher, the students that slapped my kids, the security guards & parents of the kids. Better kidigbo.. Old Testament way," he said.

In the SOS post that sparked his reaction, an X user shared two videos of a female victim being bullied by her peers and urged the public to spread them widely to ensure justice for the victim. Checks by Pulse confirmed that the SOS post was made at precisely 10:35 pm on Monday, April 22, and contained two videos of the incident.