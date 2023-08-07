ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nigerian comedian AY Makun's Lagos house catches fire

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He has assured his concerned fans and well-wishers that he and his family are okay.

Ayodeji AY Makun responds after his house went up in flames. [Instagram/@aycomedian]
Ayodeji "AY" Makun responds after his house went up in flames. [Instagram/@aycomedian]

Recommended articles

In a viral video posted by a social media user @Postsubman, the comedian's two-story house was seen engulfed by flames. His home caught fire yesterday, Sunday, August 6, 2023, and in the video, the top floor of the building was most affected.

After the video made rounds on social media, many worried for AY's welfare as it was unknown whether he was in the house at the time of the fire or not. Fellow celebrities and fans expressed their concern for the star, praying for his safety on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor the took to his Instagram page and posted a video, he reflected on the most important things, his family and God. Noting the temporary nature of things, he posted a video alongside two pictures of his wife and his youngest daughter and expressed his excitement about joining them in the United States soon.

They finally breathed a sigh of relief after he uploaded a video to his page, knowing that neither he nor his family was in the country when the home became engulfed in flames.

His caption expressed his gratitude to God saying, "Family and God – that is what’s important. Everything else comes and goes. Can't wait to join you guys in the US in a few days."

AY made a second post today to his Instagram Monday, August 7, 2023, under which his fans, supporters, and other celebrities continued to flood with supportive comments and prayers.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerian comedian AY Makun's Lagos house catches fire

Nigerian comedian AY Makun's Lagos house catches fire

Here are Tacha's predictions for the top 5 Big 'Brother Naija All Stars' finalists

Here are Tacha's predictions for the top 5 Big 'Brother Naija All Stars' finalists

Funke Akindele kicks off production on 'A Tribe Called Judah'

Funke Akindele kicks off production on 'A Tribe Called Judah'

Asake, Seyi Vibez, P-Square shine at Afrobeats Festival in Berlin

Asake, Seyi Vibez, P-Square shine at Afrobeats Festival in Berlin

Spotify celebrates Teni as EQUAL Africa ambassador for August

Spotify celebrates Teni as EQUAL Africa ambassador for August

Cee-C and Ilebaye reconcile on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Cee-C and Ilebaye reconcile on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Genevieve Nnaji and I dated for 2 years - Nollywood actor Pat Attah confirms

Genevieve Nnaji and I dated for 2 years - Nollywood actor Pat Attah confirms

'You can't disrespect me and expect me to keep quiet' - Adekunle Gold

'You can't disrespect me and expect me to keep quiet' - Adekunle Gold

I do not condemn polygamy - Nollywood veteran Pete Edochie

I do not condemn polygamy - Nollywood veteran Pete Edochie

Pulse Sports

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

Lauren James: Nigerians, fans troll Chelsea star for 'dumb' stamp on Super Falcons' Alozie

Lauren James: Nigerians, fans troll Chelsea star for 'dumb' stamp on Super Falcons' Alozie

England vs Nigeria: Nigerians demand Oparanozie's retirement after penalty miss for Super Falcons

England vs Nigeria: Nigerians demand Oparanozie's retirement after penalty miss for Super Falcons

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender reveals why she chose Nigeria over England

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender reveals why she chose Nigeria over England

Super Falcons: Heartbreak as England defeat Nigeria to qualify for World Cup quarterfinals

Super Falcons: Heartbreak as England defeat Nigeria to qualify for World Cup quarterfinals

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Stella Damasus is friends with her ex-husband's first wife[Instagram/StellaDamasus]

I am friends with my ex-husband's first wife - Stella Damasus

Pete Edochie notes that he was unaware that his son Yul had taken a second wife [Torizone]

I was not consulted before Yul took his second wife - Pete Edochie

Nollywood actress Rita Edochie announces that May Yul-Edochie is back in business[Instgram/RitaEdochie]

Nollywood veteran Rita Edochie shows support for Yul Edochie’s first wife

Hilda Bassey announces that she is joining Enioluwa in his #whenweread campaign [Instagram/Hildabaci]

Hilda Bassey and Enioluwa team up to donate 5000 books to youths