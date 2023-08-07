Nigerian comedian AY Makun's Lagos house catches fire

In a viral video posted by a social media user @Postsubman, the comedian's two-story house was seen engulfed by flames. His home caught fire yesterday, Sunday, August 6, 2023, and in the video, the top floor of the building was most affected.

After the video made rounds on social media, many worried for AY's welfare as it was unknown whether he was in the house at the time of the fire or not. Fellow celebrities and fans expressed their concern for the star, praying for his safety on social media.

The actor the took to his Instagram page and posted a video, he reflected on the most important things, his family and God. Noting the temporary nature of things, he posted a video alongside two pictures of his wife and his youngest daughter and expressed his excitement about joining them in the United States soon.

They finally breathed a sigh of relief after he uploaded a video to his page, knowing that neither he nor his family was in the country when the home became engulfed in flames.

His caption expressed his gratitude to God saying, "Family and God – that is what’s important. Everything else comes and goes. Can't wait to join you guys in the US in a few days."