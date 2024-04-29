Wizkid provokes angry reaction after calling Don Jazzy an Influencer

In the early morning of April 29, 2024, Wizkid took to his X account to engage his fans and his attention was drawn to a post where Ladipoe said Afrobeats is going through its "Afrobeats is dead" phase after Hip Hop survived the "Hip hop is dead" narrative which Wizkid contributed to.

Wizkid replied that he's never chatting to any artist signed by an influencer in a statement that attempted to mock Mavin Record's label boss Don Jazzy as an influencer.

Wizkid's statement has drawn a reaction as many observers didn't take favourably to him calling Don Jazzy an influencer.

While Jazzy might be an influencer as he promotes artists and content creators on his Instagram page, he's one of the biggest on the continent, his feats as a label boss are unprecedented in the history of Afrobeats.

Starting from his success with Mo'hit to his accomplishments with two generations of Mavin artists, Don Jazzy is one of the strongest forces Nigerian music has seen since 2004 both as a producer and a label boss.

Don Jazzy's Mavin Records was recently acquired at a reported figure of over $150 million by Universal Music Group which is the biggest record label in the world.

Wizkid is known for his silence so it's newsworthy whenever he puts out a lot of posts.

