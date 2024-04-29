Gospel singer Moses Bliss gifts brand new cars to 3 label artistes

The 'Daddy-wey-dey-pamper' crooner disclosed this on his Instagram page. According to him, the three signees are Godfrey Gad, Neeja and Son Music.

The globally renowned music minister who recently married his Ghanaian sweetheart, Marie, had also this time last year gifted three cars to his barber and two artistes signed under his record label.

The kind gesture has attracted accolades from his followers and fans on social media, including his lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi.

Olajengbesi said, "This is an overwhelming moment. The gospel music community is truly witnessing the power of support and encouragement."

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Moses Bliss who hails from Akwa Ibom State, is a songwriter and worship leader. He released his first single E No Dey Fall My Hand in January 2017 and rose to prominence with the 2019 song Too Faithful.