Comedian AY Makun and wife celebrate 15th wedding anniversary

The comic fawned over his lovely wife in an Instagram post to mark the occasion, revealing that he and Mabel had known each other for five years before getting married. He emphasised on their journey so far, thanking God for their progress.

His caption read, "It's been 20 amazing years of knowing each other, 15 years of marital hustle and bustle, occasional sweetness and bitterness, pains, and gains. We thank God for the unconditional love and grace that has kept us standing and counting all these years of celebration.

"In this our first 15-year anniversary. I wish us both more love, strength, patience, tolerance, and happiness to be able to celebrate many more 15-year anniversaries together. I LOVE YOU."

Mabel also made a heartwarming post on her page, doting on her man and expressing her love for him.

"15 years today but it still feels like yesterday. Happy anniversary husband of mine, forever to go. Thanks for all that you do, I appreciate. Love you to the moon and back always," she said.

