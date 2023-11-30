ADVERTISEMENT
Comedian AY Makun and wife celebrate 15th wedding anniversary

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

These two have cracked the code and they need to let us in on the secrets.

Today they celebrate 20 years of knowing themselves, and 15 years of marriage
Today they celebrate 20 years of knowing themselves, and 15 years of marriage [Instagram/Aycomedian]

The comic fawned over his lovely wife in an Instagram post to mark the occasion, revealing that he and Mabel had known each other for five years before getting married. He emphasised on their journey so far, thanking God for their progress.

His caption read, "It's been 20 amazing years of knowing each other, 15 years of marital hustle and bustle, occasional sweetness and bitterness, pains, and gains. We thank God for the unconditional love and grace that has kept us standing and counting all these years of celebration.

"In this our first 15-year anniversary. I wish us both more love, strength, patience, tolerance, and happiness to be able to celebrate many more 15-year anniversaries together. I LOVE YOU."

Mabel also made a heartwarming post on her page, doting on her man and expressing her love for him.

"15 years today but it still feels like yesterday. Happy anniversary husband of mine, forever to go. Thanks for all that you do, I appreciate. Love you to the moon and back always," she said.

Ay and his wife on their wedding day in 2008
Ay and his wife on their wedding day in 2008 [Instagram/Aycomedian] Pulse Nigeria

AY also posted throwback from their star-studded wedding which took place in 2008. The ceremony was all the rave back then and was attended by stars like Sammie Okposo, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Bovi, who was his best man, and had performances by P-Square. Their union is blessed with two beautiful daughters.

