I couldn't recognise people before the surgery - actor Zack Orji opens up

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He also revealed why he need two brain surgeries.

In a recent interview with Channels Television he disclosed that he was unconscious for about five hours when he slumped in his home before being rescued.

"I'm here in the UK to see my doctor, Doctor John. I had two surgeries back in Nigeria, two brain surgeries because I slumped in the bathroom. I can only say that it's by the grace of God that I'm alive today because I passed out. I was out for like five and a half hours before help came," he said.

He narrated how he was found on the ground by his friend and subsequently rushed to the hospital after slumping two times.

"My friend Ahmed was in the UK at the time and the people in the house called him to say that they had been knocking on my door since morning and had not been receiving any response. So he called another colleague, Benedict Johnson who rushed to the house and there I was on the floor incoherent. I couldn't even stand because when he raised me, I slumped again," said the actor.

The actor also revealed that when he was visited at the hospital by the Minister of Women Affairs, the first lady and other well-wishers, he could not recognise them at the moment.

"Immediately before the surgery I couldn't recognise people I couldn't remember them while we were talking, it was my wife who told me who came. But immediately after the surgery, I could recognise people," he said.

Orji revealed that the reason he underwent two surgeries was because the blood clots were not fully eliminated the first time.

"On the first of January, the first surgery was carried out you can see the mark here. I kept going for different kinds of scans for about a month thereafter and when I went for another scan and they discovered that they were still some residue of a blood clot in my brain. So they had to do a second surgery by the same doctor and they were able to scoop out all the blood clots," he revealed.

