ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Nollywood filmmakers produce 274 films in first 3 months of 2024

News Agency Of Nigeria

Films in English Language constitute the chunk of the films produced during the period under review.

Meeting Funmi's Parents, starring Omowunmi Dada, premiered in January 2024 [Filmhouse]
Meeting Funmi's Parents, starring Omowunmi Dada, premiered in January 2024 [Filmhouse]

Recommended articles

Dr Shaibu Husseini, Executive Director/CEO of the board, made this known in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

The NFVCB boss said the figure was provided by the Department of Film Censorship and Classification of the board in its first quarter report, capturing all genres of films approved by the board.

The report is for onward submission to the relevant Federal Government agency as input for the compilation of the nation's Gross Domestic Product for the first quarter (Q1 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

As indicated in the report, films in English Language constitute the chunk of the films produced during the period under review.

250 films out of the numbers verified and approved were produced in English, while others include films in Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa and Hindi languages.

ALSO READ: Nigerians spent more money on Hollywood films than Nollywood in 2023

According to the report, classification by viewing audience indicates that films classified '18', meant for matured audience, constitute over 50% of the total films produced.

The report further showed that films classified as '15', '12' and those that requires Parental Guidance (PG), as well as those under 'General viewing' trailed behind accordingly.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NFVCB is a Federal Government agency that regulates the films and video industry in Nigeria.

The board is empowered by law to classify all films and videos, whether imported or produced locally.

It is also the duty of the board to register all films and videos outlet across the country and to keep a register of such outlets among other functions.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nollywood filmmakers produce 274 films in first 3 months of 2024

Nollywood filmmakers produce 274 films in first 3 months of 2024

Gospel singer Moses Bliss gifts brand new cars to 3 label artistes

Gospel singer Moses Bliss gifts brand new cars to 3 label artistes

'The Weekend' set to premiere at The Tribeca festival in New York

'The Weekend' set to premiere at The Tribeca festival in New York

Nigerian film industry produces 274 English-language movies in Q1, 2024

Nigerian film industry produces 274 English-language movies in Q1, 2024

R Kelly's appeal against 20-year sentence quashed by Judge

R Kelly's appeal against 20-year sentence quashed by Judge

Nigerians spent more money on Hollywood films than Nollywood in 2023

Nigerians spent more money on Hollywood films than Nollywood in 2023

Wizkid expresses his admiration for Prophet Odumeje AKA Indaboski Bahose

Wizkid expresses his admiration for Prophet Odumeje AKA Indaboski Bahose

Wizkid provokes angry reaction after calling Don Jazzy an Influencer

Wizkid provokes angry reaction after calling Don Jazzy an Influencer

Wizkid trolls Davido as he asks fans to beg him for new music

Wizkid trolls Davido as he asks fans to beg him for new music

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Stephanie Coker, Akah Nnani, others win British Council Film Lab Africa Grant

Stephanie Coker, Akah Nnani, others win British Council Film Lab Africa grant

Ajosepo-2024-Nollywire-1638x2048

Nollywood reigns supreme as Ajosepo holds the top spot at the box office

Editi Effiong [Instagram/editieffiong]

'Black Book' director Editi Effiong signed by top Hollywood talent management

'Jenifa's Diary' [Instagram/Jenifa's Diary]

Funke Akindele's 'Jenifa' to return with new film in December