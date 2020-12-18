Celebrities are susceptible to controversy, either through their recklessness or from just being famous. The former is common across humans, celebrity or not while the latter is strictly based on their status. Things that wouldn't have mattered are blown out of proportion because they are celebrities.

We saw several examples of both in 2020, despite the large part of the year we spent just surviving a pandemic.

In this Pulse Picks 2020 piece, we look at the five most controversial Nigerian celebrity moments of the pandemic year.

1. Dbanj and the rape allegation

Seyitan Babatayo says D'banj raped her back in 2018 at Glee Hotel [Instagram/IamBangaLee] [Instagram/Seyitann]

Little or nothing was known about Seyitan Babatayo up until mid-2020 when Benjamin Ese, a model scout, first alleged on Twitter that D'banj had raped her (Babatayo) at Glee Hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos back in 2018.

The girl Babatayo, a model, confirmed the allegation which led to the biggest Nigerian celebrity scandal of 2020.

A lot happened afterward, D'banj was also accused of kidnapping the accuser who was also allegedly forced to delete her tweet where she accused the veteran singer of rape, and the use of the police to intimidate the accuser.

It would be recalled that Miss Babatayo's friend, Benjamin Ese, alleged that Dbanj raped his friend (Seyitan) on December 31, 2018, at Glee hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos. [LindaIkeji]

D'banj faced intense scrutiny and social media backlash that threatened to leave his legacy in tatters.

The police stepped in, a powerful social justice organization Stand to End Rape also got involved.

However, after weeks of accusations and counter-accusations, D'banj and Ms Babatayo finally settled their case out of court.

2. Funke Akindele and her house party

Funke Akindele and husband, JJC Skillz [Instagram/JJCSkillz]

With the coronavirus pandemic, the whole world had to deal with a unique challenge, one not seen in decades. Lockdown measures were put in place in most parts of the world to curb the spread of the novel virus.

The measures came with orders to remain at home. No parties, no congregation, etc. but one celebrity was caught flouting this rule.

During the lockdown in Lagos, Nigerian film legend Funke Akindele hosted a private birthday party for her hubby, JJC Skillz at their homes.

Funke Akindele and her husband JJC Skillz were arraigned before a magistrate court on Monday [Lawanson]

Clips from the party emerged online which drew backlash and the long arm of the law.

Police arrested Akindele and her husband in one of the top Nigerian celebrities' controversial moments. They were arraigned before a magistrate court and found guilty.

Everyone has moved on from that incident; Akindele tendered a heartfelt apology while the Lagos state government later granted the movie star and her hubby, state pardon.

3. Lil Frosh and domestic violence

Lil Frosh is being accused of beating his girlfriend, Camille to the pulp [Instagram/LhilFrosh] [KemiFilani]

Still finding his way up in the Nigerian music scene, singer Sanni Goriola also known as Lil Frosh got himself caught up in an alleged domestic violence drama.

In September 2020, a young man identified as Michael took to his Instagram page where he accused the singer of allegedly beating up his sister, Iyomaterire Okeoghene Taiwo whom the musician was dating to a pulp with photos as evidence.

Gift Camilla gives a detailed account of how Lil Frosh assaulted her [Instagram/LnilFrosh] [KemiFilani]

The photos caused an outrage on social media with many calling for his immediate arrest. Lil Frosh is still reeling from the effect of that scandal.

His label DMW, owned by superstar Davido, dropped him just less than a month after he signed a record deal.

Lil Frosh continues to deny the allegation, insisting that the photos of his estranged girlfriend were a result of an allergy.

4. Clarence Peters and the dead video vixen

Clarence Peters [NewsExpressNigeria]

Ace producer Clarence Peters is not a name you would expect on this list, but life happens.

It was just a typical day at his home in April, where he also has his studios when a video vixen, Love Divine, well-known as Kodak, a regular collaborator turned up dead.

Kodak, Pulse was rumoured to have died while charging her phone during a video shoot at Peters' house. Sources close to Pulse revealed that the dancer was in Clarence's house for an isolated shot and in-between takes, she took a break to plug her phone downstairs.

Clarence Peters was arrested in connection to the death of dancer Kodak [Instagram/PictureKodak]

Peters was detained by the police-the police who said they were looking at a murder charge, called it an arrest, the producer said he just went in for questioning.

The video director was granted administrative bail four days after the police commenced investigations on the death of the dancer and nothing much has been heard about the case.

5. 9ice cheating on his wife

Nigerian singer 9ice [Instagram/9iceOfficial]

When a celebrity decides to openly come out to tell the world about his cheating escapades, be rest assured that it will be a moment.

Social media was stunned when 9ice in a video admitted to cheating on his wife Sunkanmi Akande and also appealed to his fans and well-meaning Nigerians to help save his marriage.

9ice and his wife Sunkanmi Akande [Instagram/9iceOfficial]

The singer's appeal came less than 48 hours after a video of him with a young lady identified as Tiwalope leaked online.

In the video, the singer and the young lady were spotted in a compromising position.