Lagos State Police Command has arrested Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele-Bello for hosting a house party to celebrate her husband, AbdulRasheed Bello's birthday in contravention of the lockdown order in Lagos.

According to Punch, Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana said the actress had been taken to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba.

“Yes, we have (arrested) Funke Akindele and we are looking for the others. She has been taken to SCID,” Elkana was quoted to have said.

The policemen were reported to have arrived in Amen Estate off Lekki-Epe Expressway in about three patrol vehicles.

On Saturday, April 4, 2020, the actress threw a party that had over 20 people in attendance to celebrate her husband.

Nigerian singer, Naira Marley and Akindele-Bello's friend, Eniola Badmus were at the party.

Mr Babatunde Gbadamosi, a businessman and politician, who was the Governorship Candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) in the 2019 election was also at the party.

Following the arrest of the actress, Gbadamosi took to his Twitter page to apologise, saying he had gone to the Bello's residence thinking he would only meet the family and their staff.

Gbadamosi in a 1 minute 30 seconds video he shared on Twitter said he regretted not leaving the residence before a celebrity came into the house with some people.

Meanwhile, Nigerians on social media had severely criticised Akindele for hosting a house party during a lockdown in the state.

The actress, who is said to be an ambassador for the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control and Dettol was also criticised had recently appeared in adverts telling Nigerians to observe social distancing.

Following the social media criticism, the actress apologised to everyone who felt offended by her action.