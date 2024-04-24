Court reserves judgment on Baba Ijesha’s appeal on sexual assault conviction

Following being convicted of sexual assault of a minor and sentenced to sixteen years in prison, Baba Ijesha asked the appellate court to overturn the judgment of the lower court. His notice of appeal which was submitted was marked CA/LAG/CR/544/23.

However, on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, a three-man panel of the appellate court, led by Justice Folasade Ojo heard his appeal and reserved judgment to a later date to be communicated.

During the appeal, Baba Ijesha's lawyer, Kayode Olabiran argued that the prosecution could not prove the age of the victim he assaulted. He also argued that the actor was set up.

ADVERTISEMENT

Olabiran said, “The charge itself is centred on the defilement of a minor but the prosecution couldn’t prove the age of the victim. The appellant was set up. The appellant is an actor, he acted in a script that he was invited to act by his colleague (PW1), Damilola Adekoya. Damilola Adekoya asked the appellant to come and act a script. It is in the statement of PW1 at Panti Police Station, unknowingly to the appellant there was a CCTV in the sitting room."

Pulse Nigeria

“Whatever we watched in that movie was a script by the producer and the video of the scene of the acting was tendered by the prosecution. Based on his confessional statement as at the day of the arrest, he was under duress and there were so many people who were beating him that was when he confessed to the offence," he added.

Recall Baba Ijesha was detained on April 22, 2021, after the Lagos State Police Command announced his arrest for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in the care of Nollywood actress Princess.

According to child forensic expert Ajayi-Kayode, the clinical report on the minor showed Baba Ijesha allegedly engaged the child in sexual activities when she was seven on two occasions, and on one occasion inserted his car key into her vagina.

ADVERTISEMENT