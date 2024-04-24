ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Court reserves judgment on Baba Ijesha’s appeal on sexual assault conviction

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Baba Ijesa was convicted of sexual assault of a minor on July 14, 2022.

Actor, Baba Ijesha was arrested in 2022 for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old girl starting from when she was 7 [Instagram/BabaIjesha]
Actor, Baba Ijesha was arrested in 2022 for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old girl starting from when she was 7 [Instagram/BabaIjesha]

Recommended articles

Following being convicted of sexual assault of a minor and sentenced to sixteen years in prison, Baba Ijesha asked the appellate court to overturn the judgment of the lower court. His notice of appeal which was submitted was marked CA/LAG/CR/544/23.

However, on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, a three-man panel of the appellate court, led by Justice Folasade Ojo heard his appeal and reserved judgment to a later date to be communicated.

During the appeal, Baba Ijesha's lawyer, Kayode Olabiran argued that the prosecution could not prove the age of the victim he assaulted. He also argued that the actor was set up.

ADVERTISEMENT

Olabiran said, “The charge itself is centred on the defilement of a minor but the prosecution couldn’t prove the age of the victim. The appellant was set up. The appellant is an actor, he acted in a script that he was invited to act by his colleague (PW1), Damilola Adekoya. Damilola Adekoya asked the appellant to come and act a script. It is in the statement of PW1 at Panti Police Station, unknowingly to the appellant there was a CCTV in the sitting room."

Nollywood actor Olanrewaju James (alias Baba Ijesha) in court in 2022. [BBC]
Nollywood actor Olanrewaju James (alias Baba Ijesha) in court in 2022. [BBC] Pulse Nigeria

“Whatever we watched in that movie was a script by the producer and the video of the scene of the acting was tendered by the prosecution. Based on his confessional statement as at the day of the arrest, he was under duress and there were so many people who were beating him that was when he confessed to the offence," he added.

Recall Baba Ijesha was detained on April 22, 2021, after the Lagos State Police Command announced his arrest for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in the care of Nollywood actress Princess.

According to child forensic expert Ajayi-Kayode, the clinical report on the minor showed Baba Ijesha allegedly engaged the child in sexual activities when she was seven on two occasions, and on one occasion inserted his car key into her vagina.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was found guilty of four out of the six counts he faced.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Bovi, Kie Kie and other Nigerian celebrities react to viral bullying video

Bovi, Kie Kie and other Nigerian celebrities react to viral bullying video

Pheelz says he will boldly & proudly wave Afrobeats flag

Pheelz says he will boldly & proudly wave Afrobeats flag

See the trailer for Tiwa Savage's film 'Water & Garri' to premiere in May

See the trailer for Tiwa Savage's film 'Water & Garri' to premiere in May

'Black Book' director Editi Effiong signed by top Hollywood talent management

'Black Book' director Editi Effiong signed by top Hollywood talent management

Funke Akindele's 'Jenifa' to return with new film in December

Funke Akindele's 'Jenifa' to return with new film in December

These are the Nigerian albums released so far in 2024

These are the Nigerian albums released so far in 2024

Court reserves judgment on Baba Ijesha’s appeal on sexual assault conviction

Court reserves judgment on Baba Ijesha’s appeal on sexual assault conviction

Nollywood actor famous for 'Basi and Company' Zulu Adigwe has died

Nollywood actor famous for 'Basi and Company' Zulu Adigwe has died

Spotify's exciting Daylist Party hits Lagos

Spotify's exciting Daylist Party hits Lagos

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Timeline of why Vee and Venlta don't get along

The BBNaija stars Vee and Venita almost half a decade old beef explained

Zack Orji has expressed gratitude to those who helped him get better

I couldn't recognise people before the surgery - actor Zack Orji opens up

OAP Do2dtun calls out former secondary school bullies [Instagram/ Do2dtun]

OAP Do2dtun weighs in on viral bullying clip, calls out secondary school bullies

Ini Edo and BBNaija star Bam Bam turn a year older today

Ini Edo and BBN's Bam Bam in high spirits as they celebrate birthdays today