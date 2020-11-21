Nigerian singer Alexander Abolore Adegbola Akande also known as 9ice has come out to appeal for his wife, Sunkami's forgiveness.

In an almost two minutes video, the music appealed to his wife to forgive him for the terrible thing he has done.

"I have done something so shameful, so terrible, and its costing me my family. And the most important thing is my family. That 9ice you always see that you always appreciate is by my wife, Olasunkunmi Ajala Akande. And because of this terrible thing that I have done, it is costing me a lot," he said.

"I apologise for what I have done and I need you guys to help me beg my wife. She is my backbone. That 9ice that you always see, that strives, that brings out the best in our culture and tradition is because I have a backbone. I apologise for my wrongdoing and I need you guys to help me beg my wife."

"I have excelled in many other things but one thing that I have failed in, is my marriage but this one I want this one to work. Please, please, and please help me beg my wife. Save this marriage for me, God bless you."

Sunkami and 9ice got married in 2019 and they have a daughter together [Instagram/LavishByMichelleEvents]

The singer's appeal is coming less than 48 hours after a video of him with a young lady simply identified as Tiwalope broke the Internet.

In the video, the singer and the young lady were spotted in a compromising position.

Interestingly, 9ice's first wedding anniversary to Sunkami is just weeks away.

