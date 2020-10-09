Nollywood movie star Funke Akindele and her music star husband, JJC Skillz have been granted state pardon by the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

According to blogger, LIB, a statement signed by the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN, stated that the couple who are both non-custodial convicts were granted state pardon, for disobedience of covid-19 lockdown regulations.

The couple got pardoned, alongside 56 inmates from various correctional centres.

Funke Akindele and husband, JJC Skillz [Instagram/JJCSkillz]

Akindele and JJC Skillz on Saturday, April 4, 2020, hosted a party at their house which sparked Twitter backlash the following day. The party was to celebrate Skillz's birthday.

Police arrested Akindele before the Nollywood icon and her husband were arraigned before the magistrate court.

The couple got sentenced to 14 days of community service with a fine of N100, 000 each for violating the lockdown directive.