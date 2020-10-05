Nigerian fast-rising rapper, Sanni Goriola popularly known as Lil Frosh has been called for allegedly beating his girlfriend to a pulp.

The rapper who is signed to Davido's record label, DMW was called out by the brother and manager of the girlfriend, Gift Camille on Monday, October 5, 2020.

According to Camille's brother, Michael, Lil Frosh has been assaulting his sister for a while now.

"@thacutegeminme my client and sister has suffered enough!!! We have kept quiet enough @lhilfrosh You have done enough damage for almost a year now you have been in a relationship with my sister and client and you have brought her nothing but horror, pain and disaster," he wrote.

"I remember the first time I found out about you beating her on Monday 22nd of June @official_lyta team reached out to me wanting to use her for his musical vidoe shoot but she kept on saying you didn’t like it not knowing you had beaten her to pulp and she couldn’t face the world with so much Bruise. Their team begged to double the money but she couldn’t take the job because of you."

Photos of Camille's badly bruised face [KemiFilani]

Camille's brother shared the photos of her badly bruised face on social media [KemiFilani]

"She has lost so many jobs because of you She has lost so many friendships because of you You never wanted her to be friends or to even talk to anyone."

"You will turn the lights off beat her and pour her water even record her and threaten to post it online. You broke her ring light Broke her phone Dragged her right infront of your house I know how many times I’ve had to order Uber to take her home."

Lil Frosh has been accused of recording his girlfriend naked while he assaults [Instagram/LilFrosh]

"@lhilfrosh you are very wicked I’m tired of trying to protect your image while you continually ruin her and break her into pieces. She called one day crying that you were going to kill her and actually you were truly locking her inside preparing to beat not until I called her mom. You even recorded her naked !! Threatening to post it after beating her bro @lhilfrosh you better be ready.''

The rapper is alleged to have a thing for coming back to beg Camille after beating her. Michael went on to share photos of the badly bruised face of Camille after she was beaten to a pulp by the rapper.

Michael also shared screenshots of several chat conversations between Lil Frosh and himself where he pleaded for her forgiveness after assaulting her.

The rapper is yet to release any statement to counter the statement released by his girlfriend's brother.