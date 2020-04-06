Funke Akindele-Bello and her husband, AbdulRasheed Bello popularly known JJC Skillz have been arraigned before a Lagos court.

She was arraigned in court for defiling the orders of the Lagos state government which had ordered Lagosians to stay at home.

After reading the charges brought before them by the Magistrate, Yewande Aje-Afunwa, Akindele and her husband both pleaded guilty.

The magistrate then took a ten-minute break before giving her verdict.

The charges filed against Funke Akindele and her husband, JJC Skillz [Lawanson]

The actress was arraigned alongside her husband, JJC Skillz amid tight security.

Funke Akindele was arrested by men of the Nigeria Police Force on Sunday, April 5, 2020, for organising a house party despite the lockdown order issued by the government.

The policemen were reported to have arrived her residence at Amen Estate off Lekki-Epe Expressway in about three patrol vehicles.

On Saturday, April 4, 2020, the actress threw a party that had over 20 people in attendance to celebrate her husband.

Meanwhile, Nigerians on social media had severely criticised Akindele for hosting a house party during a lockdown in the state.

Following the social media criticism, the actress apologised to everyone who felt offended by her action.