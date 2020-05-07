Nigeria video director, Clarence Peters has been granted bail days after his arrest over the death of video vixen, Love Divine also known as Kodak.

Peters was arrested over the death of Kodak at his residence.

According to reports, the video director was granted an administrative bail four days after the police commenced investigations on the death of the dancer

Clarence Peters [NewsExpressNigeria]

Independent reports that the investigation included a visit to the director’s home studio where she died and an autopsy conducted by the Lagos State government, which showed the dancer died from the effects of electric shock while charging her phone.

It would be recalled that Peters was arrested by the police over the death of Kodak, a story he had debunked.

The police had in its statement said that Peters was going to remain in its detention pending the outcome of the autopsy.

Kodak was electrocuted while charging her phone at Peters' residence.

Nigerian dancer Kodak (Instagram/Kodak) Instagram

Kodak was popular in the industry for working with Clarence in videos for acts like Burna Boy, Tekno, Davido, Olamide, and more.