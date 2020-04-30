Nigerian dancer Love Divine, popularly known as Kodak, has died from electrocution which she suffered at the home of ace music director Clarence Peters.

Kodak was rumoured to have died while charging her phone during a video shoot at Clarence's house.

After speaking with reliable sources, Pulse Nigeria can reveal that she was not at the director’s house for a full video shoot.

Due to the lockdown, the dancer was in Clarence’s house for an isolated shot and in-between takes, she took a break to plug her phone downstairs.

During that process, she was unfortunately electrocuted before she rushed to an unnamed hospital close by where she was pronounced dead.

Kodak was popular in the industry for working with Clarence in videos for acts like Burna Boy, Tekno, Davido, Olamide and more.

Kodak worked with some of the biggest Nigerian musicians including Burna Boy (Instagram/Kodak) Instagram

Pulse Nigeria have reached out to Clarence to get words from him about the incident.

One of the last videos she posted on her Instagram page was one of her with popular dancer, Poco Lee.

The death of the dancer who is well-known within the music industry has drawn reaction from some artists.

"The vixen in the Haba Video, ‘picture Kodak’ just died, it hurts so much cos we became close after, I don’t know how to handle my emotions Face with cold sweat," rapper Blaqbonez said on Twitter.

“I will always remember you for the amazing person that you were, you brought life to everything you touched, it’s too hard for me to grasp the concept of your death but I hope you’re in a better place.”

"I pray that your soul rests well Kodak, I can’t believe I’m typing this, thank you for working with me, I’m going to cherish it even more now cause it can never happen again," singer Terri also wrote on Twitter.

"This hurt me for real. This is going to be hard for us but we will stay strong for you."

"I don’t know how the people really close to P.Kodak be feeling right now but man my heart is heavy! the two times we met was pure vibes," Nigerian musician Dremo wrote.

“Kodak, I still hope and pray you wake up in the morning and we move on like nothing happened. Never met you but Rest In Peace queen,” comedian Taaooma wrote.

Many have also reacted to the death of the dancer on Twitter Nigeria where she is the number one trend at the time of this writing.