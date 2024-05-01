ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Burna Boy sets new African record for highest-grossing venue in the United States

Adeayo Adebiyi

Burna Boy earns the highest-grossing arena concert by an African artist in the United States.

Burna Boy sets new African record for highest-grossing venue in the United States
Burna Boy sets new African record for highest-grossing venue in the United States

Recommended articles

In another monumental feat, Burna Boy becomes the African artist with the highest grossing venue in the United States. In a post by Touring Data on X, it was revealed that Burna Boy's 2024 concert at the TD Garden Arena in Boston grossed $1.593 million thereby surpassing the previous African record he set at Madison Square Garden in 2022.

In his history-making concert, Burna Boy sold out the 19,000-capacity TD Arena Garden in Boston as part of the stops for his 'I Told Them' Tour that has already grossed $11,659,531 from 11 reported shows of the 22 stops.

ADVERTISEMENT

Burna Boy history history-making feat is a testament to his status as the leading African artist globally. Since breaking into the international scene in 2018 with his hit single 'YE', Burna Boy has achieved unprecedented success for an African artist.

The African Giant as he's fondly called is the only Nigerian artist to have two Diamond songs in France with 'On The Low' and 'Last Last'. His Grammy-nominated fourth album 'African Giant' is also the first Nigerian album to received a platinum plaque in France.

Burna Boy boasts of the most Grammy nominations for a Nigerian artist with 10. He also made history in February 2024 at the 66th Grammys when he became the first African artist to perform at the main ceremony.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria who's passionate about the development and documentation of Nigerian music and pop culture.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Burna Boy sets new African record for highest-grossing venue in the United States

Burna Boy sets new African record for highest-grossing venue in the United States

Nollywood’s 3 biggest problems, according to ex-Filmhouse MD Moses Babatope

Nollywood’s 3 biggest problems, according to ex-Filmhouse MD Moses Babatope

What does it mean to be a stunt coordinator in Nollywood? We asked Adamseffects

What does it mean to be a stunt coordinator in Nollywood? We asked Adamseffects

These Nollywood films, series will debut in cinemas or streaming in May

These Nollywood films, series will debut in cinemas or streaming in May

Rema, Genevieve Nnaji and 9 other Nigerian celebrities born in May

Rema, Genevieve Nnaji and 9 other Nigerian celebrities born in May

Sex is no proof of love; Delay lists 10 commandments women must follow in 2024

Sex is no proof of love; Delay lists 10 commandments women must follow in 2024

Blue Ivy lands Lion King role, set to star alongside her mother Beyonce

Blue Ivy lands Lion King role, set to star alongside her mother Beyonce

Davido vs WizKid; The Genesis of the 'Frog voice' and 'Size 7 shoe n*gga' feud

Davido vs WizKid; The Genesis of the 'Frog voice' and 'Size 7 shoe n*gga' feud

How Davido and Wizkid's ongoing beef started 10 years ago

How Davido and Wizkid's ongoing beef started 10 years ago

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Here are 3 artists Davido loves working with

Davido lists the 3 artists he loves working with

Bella Shmurda taps into his emotions for new EP 'R2 Sept 12'

Bella Shmurda taps into his emotions for new EP 'R2 Sept 12'

Tems narrates she made her single 'Love Me Jeje'

Tems' new single 'Love Me Jeje' started as a freestyle with her friends

Wizkid expresses his admiration for Prophet Odumeje AKA Indaboski Bahose

Wizkid expresses his admiration for Prophet Odumeje AKA Indaboski Bahose