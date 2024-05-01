Burna Boy sets new African record for highest-grossing venue in the United States

In another monumental feat, Burna Boy becomes the African artist with the highest grossing venue in the United States. In a post by Touring Data on X, it was revealed that Burna Boy's 2024 concert at the TD Garden Arena in Boston grossed $1.593 million thereby surpassing the previous African record he set at Madison Square Garden in 2022.

In his history-making concert, Burna Boy sold out the 19,000-capacity TD Arena Garden in Boston as part of the stops for his 'I Told Them' Tour that has already grossed $11,659,531 from 11 reported shows of the 22 stops.

Burna Boy history history-making feat is a testament to his status as the leading African artist globally. Since breaking into the international scene in 2018 with his hit single 'YE', Burna Boy has achieved unprecedented success for an African artist.

The African Giant as he's fondly called is the only Nigerian artist to have two Diamond songs in France with 'On The Low' and 'Last Last'. His Grammy-nominated fourth album 'African Giant' is also the first Nigerian album to received a platinum plaque in France.