What does it mean to be a stunt coordinator in Nollywood? We asked Adamseffects

These actors are experts trained to carry out risky scenes in the actors' place. They are crucial to the creation of thrilling and realistic action scenes. Unlike the stunt performer who executes the moves with precision and courage, the stunt coordinator is the visionary. They picture the entire fight sequence, how it will flow, and design the choreography that the stunt performers will bring to life.

In an interview with Pulse Nigeria, Nigerian stunt coordinator Adamson Ibrahim, also referred to as Adamseffects and known for his role in the hit Netflix film Jagun Jagun, shared insights about the world of stunts and the challenges stunt performers face in Nollywood. He also spoke about his agency, Adams Stunts Academy, which focuses on the training and development of stunt performers in Nigeria.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Who is Adamseffect and how did you get into stunt?

Action has always been my thing, long before I got interested in the movie industry. I got into the industry in 2019 although, I've been doing special effects longer. I started as a special effects artist and I did that for more than a year and that's the origin of the name Adamseffects.

I worked with skit makers for a while, before Jagun Jagun which happened to be my breakthrough gig. When the movie came out, more people knew me, which was a crazy one for me. A lot of things have happened in two years, including projects with Netflix, Prime Video, and cinema films. I think it's up to 15 movies including House of Secrets, Blacksmiths, Red Circle, that I've worked on since then.

Pulse Nigeria

Why did you decide to become a stunt coordinator?

Long before I even started doing special effects, I used to think the only way to enter the industry was through acting, but I found myself in another department and then that was how the journey started.

Being a stunt performer can be incredibly dangerous. How do you balance making the scene look realistic with keeping yourself and the actors safe?

As much as we want to impress the audience on screen, we also do not want to die so we find the safest means.

There are some scenes, that no matter what you do, you will still get injured. For example, the one in Jagun Jagun, I don't even think a major or a normal actor would be able to do that role, that was why I did it.

So there are some roles that actors will not be able to do. So for me, I love to fix the stuntmen in those kinds of roles. We know how to protect ourselves. We know how to land without getting injured.

How did you manage the horse scenes with the actors?

It was crazy in Jagun Jagun. After so many rehearsals with the horse, it's a horse and you can't really control what the horse thinks. So imagine rehearsing with the actor, then getting on set and the actor becomes furious and frustrated, so I had to just do it on set. I think I did that scene three times.

Did the horse obey you?

The first time, the horse stepped on me. That was directly to my chest. It caused me to be in hospital for more than two weeks after the project. However, the producer doesn't know anything about that to date. The second time, I fell off the horse because it was not stable. The third time I did it, and it was good. So those are the risks we take just to make it look good.

How dangerous is the work you do?

Some say our job is like, trying to kill yourself but never actually killing yourself. I have done a scene before that resulted in a rib crack. That lasted for a year between 2022 and 2023.

Are stunt doubles typically freelance or employed by dedicated stunt teams?

Freelancers. We don't have an association for people that do stunts yet.

What are some ways that appreciation for stunt doubles could be further improved in Nollywood?

