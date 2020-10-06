On October 6, 2020, Nigerian superstar, Davido and his record label, DMW terminated the contract of its recording artist and rapper, Lil Frosh over allegations of domestic violence.

On October 5, 2020, news emerged that the fast-rising rapper born, Sanni Goriola had been called for allegedly beating his girlfriend, Gift Camille to a pulp.

The rapper who is signed to Davido's record label, DMW via its subsidiary, AMW [short for Aloma Music Worldwide is owned by Davido's associate Aloma] was called out by the brother and manager of the girlfriend Gift Camille.

According to Camille's brother, Michael, Lil Frosh has been assaulting his sister for a while now.

Michael wrote, "@thacutegeminme my client and sister has suffered enough!!! We have kept quiet enough @lhilfrosh You have done enough damage for almost a year now you have been in a relationship with my sister and client and you have brought her nothing but horror, pain and disaster," he wrote.

"I remember the first time I found out about you beating her on Monday 22nd of June @official_lyta team reached out to me wanting to use her for his musical vidoe shoot but she kept on saying you didn’t like it not knowing you had beaten her to pulp and she couldn’t face the world with so much Bruise. Their team begged to double the money but she couldn’t take the job because of you."

Camille's brother shared the photos of her badly bruised face on social media [KemiFilani]

"She has lost so many jobs because of you She has lost so many friendships because of you You never wanted her to be friends or to even talk to anyone."

"You will turn the lights off beat her and pour her water even record her and threaten to post it online. You broke her ring light Broke her phone Dragged her right infront of your house I know how many times I’ve had to order Uber to take her home."

Lil Frosh has been accused of recording his girlfriend naked while he assaults [Instagram/LilFrosh]

"@lhilfrosh you are very wicked I’m tired of trying to protect your image while you continually ruin her and break her into pieces. She called one day crying that you were going to kill her and actually you were truly locking her inside preparing to beat not until I called her mom. You even recorded her naked !! Threatening to post it after beating her bro @lhilfrosh you better be ready.''

The rapper is alleged to have a thing for coming back to beg Camille after beating her. Michael went on to share photos of the badly bruised face of Camille after she was allegedly beaten to a pulp by the rapper.

Michael also shared screenshots of several chat conversations between Lil Frosh and himself where he pleaded for her forgiveness after assaulting her.

The rapper is yet to release any statement to counter the statement released by his girlfriend's brother.

However, he was dragged by social media for his act and his label, DMW was called out for its reputation of abuse and violence.

You might remember that...

In the past year alone, DMW artist, Peruzzi has been involved in two problematic situations. First, he slapped influencer, Pamilerin at an event and second, he has been accused of rape twice - once by a UK-based artist.

Just a few days ago, members of DMW were involved with Rema in an unsavoury way at the BBNaija Lockdown Finale. Then Aloma, who signed Lil Frosh openly threatened Burna Boy after the Grammy-nominated artist clashed with Davido some months back.

You might also remember that...

In October 2019, news broke that Nigerian superstar, Davido's label had signed street and social media sensation, Lil Frosh to a recording contract. The idea was that Frosh would be signed to Aloma Music Worldwide, owned and founded by Egbeda, Lagos-native, Aloma DMW.

At the time, word on the street was that Lil Frosh's partner-in-crime, Zinoleesky had rejected the opportunity to sign with DMW. Instead, Zinoleesky signed with Naira Marley's Marlian Records where he has since released two singles - one of which is the underground smash, 'Ma Pariwo.'

In his one year on AMW/DMW, Frosh released five singles including the buzz-worthy singles, 'Fifty' and 'Ko Le Re Body' featuring Mayorkun.

What does it all mean?

DMW's dismissal of Frosh is smart. Its artists have been repeatedly accused of unsavoury acts. Upon news of Frosh's actions yesterday, people took aim at the label for such unwanted reputation. This was an opportunity for some good PR and it grabbed it with both hands.

It won't exactly wipe the slate clean, with artists on the label continually using terrible things as PR stunts, but it's a start. Impressive affirmative action from the political, moral, business and image angles.

It's just sad that the talented ones are sometimes troubled.