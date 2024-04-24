Nollywood actor famous for 'Basi and Company' Zulu Adigwe has died

The news was confirmed by the movie producer Stanley Nwoko on Instagram.

“I regret to announce the passing of a veteran actor, late Mr Zulu Adigwe. What caused his death is yet to be reviewed. Rest in peace good actor,” Nwoko said in his post.

At the time of reporting it was not clear what caused his death.

Adigwe most recently played the role of Pascal Nworie in Ramsey Nouah‘s remake of the classic Living in Bondage.

Adigwe had not initially studied Theatre at university. He had been enrolled at the University of Austria where he briefly studied Medicine. He also had his primary and secondary education in Austria. But after his father's death he returned to Nigeria and studied Theatre Arts at the University of Ibadan.