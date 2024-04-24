ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nollywood actor famous for 'Basi and Company' Zulu Adigwe has died

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

The news was confirmed by the movie producer Stanley Nwoko on Instagram.

Zulu Adigwe
Zulu Adigwe

Recommended articles

The news was confirmed by the movie producer Stanley Nwoko on Instagram.

I regret to announce the passing of a veteran actor, late Mr Zulu Adigwe. What caused his death is yet to be reviewed. Rest in peace good actor,” Nwoko said in his post.

At the time of reporting it was not clear what caused his death.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adigwe most recently played the role of Pascal Nworie in Ramsey Nouah‘s remake of the classic Living in Bondage.

Adigwe had not initially studied Theatre at university. He had been enrolled at the University of Austria where he briefly studied Medicine. He also had his primary and secondary education in Austria. But after his father's death he returned to Nigeria and studied Theatre Arts at the University of Ibadan.

Through out his career, Adigwe starred in many Nollywood movies including Blood of the Orphan, Blood Diamonds, Face of a Liar, Unforgettable, Issakaba, and Forbidden land.

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis is the Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. You'll probably always find him reading. Reach out on dennis.da-alamirilla@pulse.ng.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Bovi, Kie Kie and other Nigerian celebrities react to viral bullying video

Bovi, Kie Kie and other Nigerian celebrities react to viral bullying video

Pheelz says he will boldly & proudly wave Afrobeats flag

Pheelz says he will boldly & proudly wave Afrobeats flag

See the trailer for Tiwa Savage's film 'Water & Garri' to premiere in May

See the trailer for Tiwa Savage's film 'Water & Garri' to premiere in May

'Black Book' director Editi Effiong signed by top Hollywood talent management

'Black Book' director Editi Effiong signed by top Hollywood talent management

Funke Akindele's 'Jenifa' to return with new film in December

Funke Akindele's 'Jenifa' to return with new film in December

These are the Nigerian albums released so far in 2024

These are the Nigerian albums released so far in 2024

Court reserves judgment on Baba Ijesha’s appeal on sexual assault conviction

Court reserves judgment on Baba Ijesha’s appeal on sexual assault conviction

Nollywood actor famous for 'Basi and Company' Zulu Adigwe has died

Nollywood actor famous for 'Basi and Company' Zulu Adigwe has died

Spotify's exciting Daylist Party hits Lagos

Spotify's exciting Daylist Party hits Lagos

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Timeline of why Vee and Venlta don't get along

The BBNaija stars Vee and Venita almost half a decade old beef explained

Zack Orji has expressed gratitude to those who helped him get better

I couldn't recognise people before the surgery - actor Zack Orji opens up

OAP Do2dtun calls out former secondary school bullies [Instagram/ Do2dtun]

OAP Do2dtun weighs in on viral bullying clip, calls out secondary school bullies

Ini Edo and BBNaija star Bam Bam turn a year older today

Ini Edo and BBN's Bam Bam in high spirits as they celebrate birthdays today