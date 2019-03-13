It was a sad event on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, when close to 100 pupils attending a primary school situated on the top floor of the structure came down with it after the crash.

Pulse can confirm that 40 out of the children affected have been recovered and the boy is apparently one of the lucky ones.

In a video captured on social media shows the survivor as he was lifted on a medical stretcher and unto a waiting ambulance.

The victims that were saved from the accident have been taken to a General Hospital in nearby Marina, also located on the Lagos Island.

Condolences have come from the Senate President of Nigeria Dr. Bukola Saraki, who sent prayers via his Twitter profile.

"My heartfelt prayers are with all the families affected by today’s building collapse in the Ita-Faaji area of Lagos Island, particularly the young school children who are reportedly trapped inside. I pray for their safe rescue.”

The Governor of Lagos Akinwunmi Ambode, has also visited the scene according to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria.