Recall that a 300-level Industrial Chemistry student, identified as Abdulhakeem, was attacked by the dean for refusing to obey his instruction.

According to witnesses, the student was approached by the dean with a cutlass asking him to cut grass but the student demanded a reason why he should carry out the task.

The dean further requested that Abdulhakeem hand over his phone to him, a directive the student also refused to heed.

This prompted Dr Abdulsalami to engage in physical combat with the student leaving him with a deep cut on his face.

In a statement signed by the university's Public Relations Officer, Toyeeb Olayinka, the management of the institution is currently investigating the incident with a view to taking appropriate actions against whoever was in the wrong.

The statement read, "Our attention has been drawn to the reported incident of a physical assault on one of our students by a university official, whose story has gone viral on the social media.

"We would like to inform the public that the matter is currently under investigation and appropriate actions will be taken thereafter.

"We hereby state in clear terms that there was no incident of riot or protest whatsoever on the university campus as being speculated in some quarters.

"I wish to reiterate that the university management is committed to the welfare, safety and security of all students in a peaceful learning environment and will not tolerate anything that will undermine the efforts being made to take the university to greater heights."

Following the incident that occurred on Wednesday, the student was quickly rushed to the hospital as he was losing blood following the cut.

It was also gathered that this is one of the many cases of physical assault by the dean on the student.