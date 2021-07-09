Saleswoman lands in Kirikiri Prison for defrauding employer of $298,000.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ibhade of No. 3, Tay Court, Oba Amusa Estate, Agungi, Lekki, Lagos, was accused by the SFU of defrauding her employer, Capitalfield Investment Group Ltd. of the funds.

According to the lead SFU prosecutor, Mr Emmanuel Jackson, Ibhade allegedly committed the offences between November and December 2018 in Lagos.

“The defendant with intent to defraud, induced her employer, Capitalfield Investment Group Ltd. through its officers and staff to deliver to her the sum of 298,000 dollars.

“She falsely represented to her employer that a customer of the company, Aurecon Ltd., was in need of dollars and had the naira equivalent which will be given to her employer.

“The representation was false and the defendant converted the funds to her personal use,” Jackson said.

The SFU prosecutor said the offences violated Section 1(i)(b) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006 and Sections 383 (1), (2),(f) and 390(9) of the Criminal Code 2004.