Rescued armed robber dies of complications from mob attack – Police

According to him, Oluwasola was captured by the students and beaten to stupor while his other gang members fled the scene of the robbery.

He said that the command’s Rapid Response Squad (RRS) had earlier received a distress call that an armed robbery was going on in a hostel apartment opposite the Ekiti State University (EKSU) campus in Iworoko-Ekiti.

Abutu said that, though Oluwasola was rescued by the operatives on getting to the scene and rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, but later developed complications and died in the process.

He said that Oluwasola upon interrogation before his death had confessed to the crime.

According to him, Oluwasola mentioned some of his gang members that fled the scene of the robbery operation to include: Tochukwu, Michael and Tomiwa whose surnames are unknown.

Abutu, however said that efforts are on to arrest his other gang members that fled with valuables such as laptops, phones and cash.

He said that the body of Oluwasola had been deposited in a morgue of an unnamed hospital, according to the police for security reasons for post mortem.