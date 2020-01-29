A pharmacist whose identity is yet-to-be -disclosed in Imo, has been arrested, after administering injection on the Commander of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in the Akokwa unit of the state, Obaseki Banjoko.

Punch reports that the SARS commander started shaking and eventually lost his consciousness, after the injection was administered on him.

Following Banjoko's loss of consciousness, he was said to have been immediately rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

While describing Banjoko's death as a big loss to the state police command, Imo Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Orlando Ikeokwu said the state Commissioner of Police, Olaniyi Fafowora, had ordered an investigation into the incident.