The preacher in the viral 'Lori iro' (based on lies) video, Ismail Gbadamosi, has revealed that he has been preaching about fake love for close to six years.

The Ibadan-based convert usually roves the streets to propagate the gospel to whoever that's interested.

The internet sensation, however, rose to fame after netizens started sharing his video in which he was delivering sermon about love and deception.

“I’ve been doing ‘Lori Iro’ for more than five, six years. People used to gather around me to dance to the song whenever I go out to preach," he said on a PUNCH Live programme.

Ismail also noted that his sermons are predicated on love and its attendant falsehoods.

The content of my evangelism is on fake love. You are my chewing gum, you are my Tomato, you are my biscuit, those are fake loves, lips of deceit,” he added.

The preacher described his rise to fame as a manifestation of a divinely preordained promise, insisting that he was unaware of the fact that Valentine's Day was approaching.

According to him, the video was filmed by an unknown onlooker who later uploaded it online.

“It is God that brought it to that time. I had got a dream that one day I will be celebrated but I didn’t know the time. It is God’s season. I don’t even know the person who recorded the video,” he concluded.

No sooner the video hit the internet than 'Lori Iro' became a viral phrase with people getting creative with it.

What actually started as an awareness about lies and deception among lovers has now transcended to other spheres of human interactions including politics and governance.