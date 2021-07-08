Gunmen kidnap APC chieftain in Bauchi

Boris, who is a former Senior Special Assistant on Youths to ex-governor of the state, Isa Yuguda, was accosted along the Federal Low-Cost Road around 8 pm on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

According to Punch, the gunmen trailed the politician on two bikes until they got to a place where they stopped his car after firing several gunshots to scare people away in the area.

Boris was reportedly seized by the gunmen and bundled into their waiting car.