Gunmen kidnap APC chieftain in Bauchi

bayo wahab

Boris was reportedly seized by the gunmen and bundled into their waiting car.

Unknown masked gunmen (PM News)
A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Uba Boris has been kidnapped by gunmen in Bauchi state.

Boris, who is a former Senior Special Assistant on Youths to ex-governor of the state, Isa Yuguda, was accosted along the Federal Low-Cost Road around 8 pm on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

According to Punch, the gunmen trailed the politician on two bikes until they got to a place where they stopped his car after firing several gunshots to scare people away in the area.

Boris was reportedly seized by the gunmen and bundled into their waiting car.

The gunmen also shot in the air before driving off.

