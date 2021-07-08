Gunmen kidnap APC chieftain in Bauchi
Boris was reportedly seized by the gunmen and bundled into their waiting car.
Recommended articles
Boris, who is a former Senior Special Assistant on Youths to ex-governor of the state, Isa Yuguda, was accosted along the Federal Low-Cost Road around 8 pm on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.
According to Punch, the gunmen trailed the politician on two bikes until they got to a place where they stopped his car after firing several gunshots to scare people away in the area.
Boris was reportedly seized by the gunmen and bundled into their waiting car.
The gunmen also shot in the air before driving off.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng