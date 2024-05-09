ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Cleric sets wife’s house ablaze for refusing to pray with him

Damilare Famuyiwa

The cleric was reportedly under alcohol influence.

Police is investigating the incident [Heavy Defence Blog]
Police is investigating the incident [Heavy Defence Blog]

Recommended articles

Ojo was alleged to have set fire on Bosede Afolabi’s house for her refusal to join him in observing a late-night prayer.

Narrating this incident, Afolabi, disclosed that it happened on Saturday, April 27, 2024, when her husband returned home and requested that they observe a prayer around 11 pm on the said date, a request she declined because she was tired.

According to Afolabi, her refusal to participate in the prayer angered her husband, who began causing trouble that prompted her to invite neighbours to appease him.

ADVERTISEMENT

She further stated that all efforts to make her husband understand that she was tired after a stressful day at work proved futile, and when she realised he was becoming violent, she left the house to sleep at a neighbour’s house.

She narrated further, “At about midnight, a girl from our neighbourhood came to knock on the house to inform us that my house was on fire and that it seemed my husband had set the house on fire.

“I and some neighbours rushed to the scene only to see that the whole building had been engulfed in fire. Before we could get help in putting the fire out, the building had been razed.

“He was later caught and handed over to the police.”

She added that she remarried after her first husband passed away, and she has been accommodating him since they got married.

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked if there had been recurring misunderstanding between them, Afolabi said they had no misunderstanding before the incident.

She, however, blamed her husband’s action on the influence of alcohol.

“What I observed that night was that he was drunk, which was why I tried to avoid the escalation of the disagreement that ensued on that fateful day. He often comes home drunk sometimes, but we have not had any serious misunderstanding in the past,” Afolabi noted.

She added that the incident had left her in a devastating situation due to the huge loss it had caused her.

I have not been myself since the incident happened because of the loss it has caused me. I appeal to Nigerians to come to my aid,” she concluded.

ADVERTISEMENT

Confirming the incident, Ekiti State’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Sunday Abutu said the suspect is under investigation.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sanwo-Olu marks 1st year of 2nd term, gives 698 civil servants homes via ballot

Sanwo-Olu marks 1st year of 2nd term, gives 698 civil servants homes via ballot

Yusuf brings joy to retirees by approving ₦5bn payment of pension, gratuity

Yusuf brings joy to retirees by approving ₦5bn payment of pension, gratuity

Daniel Ojukwu: Sowore, Adeyanju lead protest at police HQ over unlawful detention of journalist

Daniel Ojukwu: Sowore, Adeyanju lead protest at police HQ over unlawful detention of journalist

Gov Namadi builds embankments to ensure better flood control in the State

Gov Namadi builds embankments to ensure better flood control in the State

Prodigal satellite found 25 years after going missing in space

Prodigal satellite found 25 years after going missing in space

₦2.7bn fraud: Court grants Sirika, daughter, 2 others ₦100m bail each

₦2.7bn fraud: Court grants Sirika, daughter, 2 others ₦100m bail each

Nigeria Air: Sirika, daughter, appear in court over alleged ₦2.7bn fraud

Nigeria Air: Sirika, daughter, appear in court over alleged ₦2.7bn fraud

Catholic Bishop wants youth to make church activities go viral on social media

Catholic Bishop wants youth to make church activities go viral on social media

Court gives fresh order in purported move to unseat Damagun as PDP acting chair

Court gives fresh order in purported move to unseat Damagun as PDP acting chair

Pulse Sports

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The school authorities are yet to confirm Yahaya’s demise [Leadership]

300-level ADUSTECH student mysteriously dies after writing exam

Nwankwo Noko, the Nigerian man who assaulted his Kenyan partner on wheelchair in viral video

Nigerian man who assaulted Kenyan partner on wheelchair deported amid uproar

FCT-IRS [Nairametrics]

FCT-IRS seals Abuja company for tax non-compliance

3 sentenced to death by hanging for armed robbery, stealing in Ekiti

3 sentenced to death by hanging for armed robbery, stealing in Ekiti