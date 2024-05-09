ADVERTISEMENT
General overseer rapes 3 minors, force them to swear with bible not to reveal ordeal

News Agency Of Nigeria

Reports states that the suspect specialises in harassing and sexually assaulting minors.

Parading the suspect on Thursday, in Ilorin, Ayoola Shola, the command Public Relations Officer, said the suspect specialises in harassing and sexually assaulting minors.

Shola said that Ajiboye had been under the surveillance of the command, following several complaints about his nefarious activities.

He was apprehended after a tip-off on Tuesday, and investigation conducted revealed that the suspect is the General Overseer of Divine Land of Joy Prayer Ministry, at Agah village.

“He had sexually assaulted several members of the church, as reported by the victims,” he said.

The PRO noted that one of the victims, (names witheld) reported the case at the Gender Unit of the command on April 3, revealing horrifying details of her ordeal.

“She disclosed that Ajiboye lured her into a house in Sango and sexually assaulted her, afterwards, compelled her to swear with the Holy Bible.

“He threatened her never to discuss the incident with anyone, or else, be ready to face fatal consequences,” he added.

Shola said that the second and third victims also revealed that the suspect cunningly raped them, forced one of them to terminate the pregnancy she had, and they should never report to anyone.

The State Commandant, Umar Mohammed, expressed concern over the infamous act and directed the Head of Gender Unit to conduct a detailed investigation and ensure that the suspect is prosecuted diligently.

Mohammed appealed to the public to support the Command’s fight against all forms of Gender-Based Violence and assured that perpetrators would be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

