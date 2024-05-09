ADVERTISEMENT
Police arrest 71-year-old man for impregnating tenant’s 14-year-old daughter

Damilare Famuyiwa

The man was caught having sex with the teenager in a bathroom. Things, however, further went south when the 14-year-old girl tested positive to pregnancy after being taken to a hospital.

The landlord, Adesina [Punch]

The incident happened at Akegbeyale Street in Ifesowapo Akute, Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Many of the residents in the area, and the suspect’s other tenants were left in shock as the 71-year-old man was on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, having sex with the teenage girl in the house bathroom.

The minor, according to a police source who was part of the team that arrested the 71-year-old suspect but was not permitted to speak for the command, was said to have made her way to the apartment’s bathroom to take a shower.

It was then gathered that a few seconds later, the landlord gained entrance into the same bathroom and was believed to be having sexual intercourse with the teenager before he was caught in the act.

After this shocking discovery, some members of the community and other neighbours who witnessed the scene raised the alarm, leading to the arrest of the landlord by the men of the Ajuwon Police Division.

Upon advice by the police and others on the need for the minor to be treated to avoid any infection, the father was said to have taken the 14-year-old girl to the hospital for medical examination.

However, the result of the test was said to have indicated that the minor was about six weeks pregnant.

Confirming this incident, the spokesperson for the state Police Command, Omolola Odutola stated that the case had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), where all parties would be grilled.

The landlord has been arrested and detained. The father reported that he was caught defiling his 14-year-old daughter in their bathroom in the morning. The teenager was taken to Tamara Hospital in Akute for a medical examination.

“However, the medical report further showed that that wasn’t a first-time act because the test showed that the teenager was already six weeks pregnant. The state CID in Eleweran will soon take up the matter for further investigation.” Odutola stated.

This incident happened a few months after operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) apprehended another one David Ogunsanwo, 76, for allegedly defiling a 16-year-old girl in the Abeokuta area of the state.

The teenager was also reportedly five months pregnant.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

