Bricklayer gets 1-year jail term for stealing school fans worth ₦39,000

News Agency Of Nigeria

The convict would serve out his term without an option of a fine.

A Bricklayer [Meta AI]

The Magistrate, V. B. Williams-Oyetunji, sentenced Oladimeji after he pleaded guilty to the charge of stealing levelled against him. Williams-Oyetunji ordered that the convict should serve out his term without an option of a fine.

At the trial, the Prosecutor, Insp Lawrence Olu-Balogun, told the court that the convict committed the offence in November 2023. Olu-Balogun said that the offence was committed at the Nigerian Navy Secondary School in Abeokuta.

He said that Oladimeji, who had been engaged as a bricklayer by the school, was discovered to have been stealing valuables whenever he visited the institution. The prosecutor said that when the school noticed that some of its properties were missing, the bricklayer was the key suspect.

“The authorities decided to send some officials to his (Oladimeji’s) house and on getting there they found the two ORL ceiling fan valued ₦39,000 belonging to the school,” the prosecutor said.

Olu-Balogun said that after the defendant was arrested he confessed to been behind the thefts of the other missing items. The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 383 and 390 of the Criminal Law of Ogun, 2006.

