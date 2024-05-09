Iranian filmmaker bags 8 yrs jail term, lashes for violating national security

His lawyer, Babak Paknia, wrote on social media platform X that a court in Tehran sentenced the 52-year-old to eight years in prison, of which five years must be served.

The director is also to be punished with lashes. According to the defence lawyer, the judiciary said the severe punishment was due to violations of national security. Rasoulof was also ordered to pay a fine.

The confiscation of property was also mentioned. Just over a year ago, Rasoulof was banned from travelling abroad.

The filmmaker was only released from Tehran’s notorious Ewin prison in February 2023 after around seven months in jail. Before his imprisonment, he had criticised the collapse of a shopping mall in the southwestern Iranian city of Abadan, which left many dead.