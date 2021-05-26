Multi-million naira goods destroyed as fire guts footwear company in Lagos

He said that sparks from the machine triggered the fire which caught some materials around the work area of the machine.

“Though fire extinguishers were mounted around the work area, a careless attempt to put out the fire with of water caused the fire to spread to other parts of the warehouse,” the worker said.

When NAN arrived at the scene emergency responders including the Lagos State Fire Service, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) and Nigeria Police Force were at work.

NAN also observed that the fire gutted four warehouses used by the company.

Meanwhile, workers of the footwear factory expressed worry that payment of their May salaries was now uncertain due to the unfortunate incidence.