RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Multi-million naira goods destroyed as fire guts footwear company in Lagos

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A fire on Tuesday evening destroyed property worth millions of naira at a foot wear company near Amuwo Odofin area of Lagos, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Fire destroys multi million naira goods at footwear company in Lagos(Dutable)
Fire destroys multi million naira goods at footwear company in Lagos(Dutable) Pulse Nigeria

A worker at the factory, who pleaded anonymity, told NAN on Wednesday that the fire started at 5:00 pm on Tuesday as a result of electrical fault on one of the machines in use.

Recommended articles

He said that sparks from the machine triggered the fire which caught some materials around the work area of the machine.

“Though fire extinguishers were mounted around the work area, a careless attempt to put out the fire with of water caused the fire to spread to other parts of the warehouse,” the worker said.

When NAN arrived at the scene emergency responders including the Lagos State Fire Service, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) and Nigeria Police Force were at work.

NAN also observed that the fire gutted four warehouses used by the company.

Meanwhile, workers of the footwear factory expressed worry that payment of their May salaries was now uncertain due to the unfortunate incidence.

As at the time of writing this report, no official statement had been issued by the agencies concerned as regards the inferno.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Matthew Baus discusses how he ignored Wizkid but signed Burna Boy

21-year-old Joshua arrested for allegedly defrauding investors of over N2 billion

This bride’s traditional wedding outfit will leave you in admiration

Actress says queefing during sex is different from flatulence

Brisk Capital says as long as CEO Joshua is in police custody, investors should forget about repayments

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

Retired Nigerian striker Ibezito Ogbonna hospitalized after his home in Israel was hit by a rocket from Gaza

Here's why House of Reps is working on a bill to scrap the NYSC [Pulse Explainer]