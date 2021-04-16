RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

EndSARS: Ondo Senator commences reconstruction of burnt police station

A police station that was set ablaze during #EndSARS crisis in Akure to be reconstructed. (ClearTV)

Senator Nicholas Tofowomo, representing Ondo South Senatorial District at the National Assembly, has commenced reconstruction of the Okitipupa Divisional Police Station that was destroyed during last year’s EndSARS protest.

Tofowomo’s media aide, Mr Olumide Akinrinlola, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Okitipupa as bulldozers and workers started demolishing the burnt structures.

NAN reports that apart from the Police Station, the Okitipupa Local Government Secretariat, Okitipupa Oil Palm Company, Magistrates’ and High Courts, among others, were set ablaze by suspected hoodlums who hijacked the Oct. 22, 2020, protest against Police brutality, EndSARS.

NAN also recalled that Tofowomo promised to rebuild the Okitipupa Divisional Police Headquarters after visiting the area on Oct. 29, 2020, to ascertain the level of wanton destruction of properties in Okitipupa, his constituency.

“After getting the Inspector General of Police approval for the building plan, the senator began demolition of the burnt structure, delivery of materials and the reconstruction work will start shortly.

“This is in fulfilment of Tofowomo’s promise to rebuild the Divisional Police in order to restore tight security of lives and property of residents of Okitipupa and its environs,” Akinrinlola said.

He, however, urged Okitipupa residents, especially the youths, to always manage their anger in order to prevent the destruction of lives and properties.

ASP Tee Leo-Ikoro, the Spokesman of Ondo State Police Command, also confirmed the commencement of demolition and reconstruction process by Tofowomo.

